The Bitcoin holdings for spot BTC ETF fund managers in the US excluding GBTC have surpassed MicroStrategy’s bag, indicating heightened demand.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin breaks above $47,000 for the first time since March 2022 - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Rises as Crypto Bulls Look for Weekly Close Above Key Level - February 9, 2024
- Recently Launched Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Excluding Grayscale’s GBTC, Surpass MicroStrategy’s BTC Holdings - February 9, 2024