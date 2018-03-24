Reddit Reportedly Removes Bitcoin As Payment, Cites ‘Coinbase Change’

Reddit has reportedly removed the option for users to pay for their premium membership program, Reddit Gold, in Bitcoin (BTC) citing an “upcoming Coinbase change”, according to a Reddit post in subreddit /r/btc published March 23. Reddit user …
