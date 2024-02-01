Options on new U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could take months to gain regulatory approval, potentially dampening the appeal of the underlying products, multiple industry sources said …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fed Chair Powell Has Quietly Primed Bitcoin And Crypto For A $3.3 Trillion Price Boom - February 1, 2024
- Regulatory nod for US spot bitcoin ETF options may take months- sources - February 1, 2024
- El Salvador set to double down on Bitcoin after elections – Vice President Felix Ulloa - February 1, 2024