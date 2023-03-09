The narrative that has taken shape over the last two years is that as a “risk-on” asset, Bitcoin follows U.S. equities—which have plummeted in value since the Federal Reserve started aggressively …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Regulatory Uncertainty and Fed’s Next Steps Keep Bitcoin Traders Cautious - March 8, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: Bitcoin loses grip on $22k as Silvergate bank announces voluntary liquidation - March 8, 2023
- Neutronpay And BitcoinVN To Host Lightningcon Vietnam, Asia’s First Bitcoin And Lightning Conference - March 8, 2023