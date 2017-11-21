Remember the ‘Game of Thrones’ leak? An Iranian hacker was charged with stealing HBO scripts to raise bitcoin

A former Iranian military hacker who allegedly stole shows from HBO including scripts to ‘Game Of Thrones’ this summer and who demanded $6 billion in untraceable digital currency in extortion money was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday.
