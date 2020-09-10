Trustless cross-chain bridge Ren and permissionless synthetic asset platform UMA have teamed up to launch a Bitcoin-backed yield dollar called uUSD, in addition to a joint liquidity mining reward prog …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ren and UMA launch a Bitcoin-backed yield dollar - September 9, 2020
- ‘My heart is crypto’ — Dave Portnoy says he’s back into Bitcoin trading - September 9, 2020
- Belarus Nonprofit Helps Protestors With Bitcoin Grants - September 9, 2020