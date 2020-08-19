Prices for ren, the token for the RenVM DeFi network, surged by more than 100% over the past week. Thatâ s because the total amount of renBTC, a tokenized bitcoin that is locked in RenVM, broke 10,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ren Just Had a Great Week as Demand for Bitcoin on DeFi Rises - August 19, 2020
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sinks to $11.6K as Ether’s Gas Keeps Rising - August 19, 2020
- Stablecoin Demand May Drop if Traders Abandon Bitcoin ‘Cash and Carry’ Strategy - August 19, 2020