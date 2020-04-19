Renaissance Technologies may get into Bitcoin trading

Renaissance Technologies’ famed Medallion Fund has gotten regulatory permission to begin trading in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures.Before getting the idea that Jim Simons and team are hodlers, understand t …
