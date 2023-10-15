Bitcoin uses a lot of energy, and a few countries are leading the mining charge, but some lean heavily on renewables to meet its vast electricity needs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Renewable Energy’s Role In Global Bitcoin Mining - October 15, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bitcoin Price Faces Short-Term Risks As Bitcoin Minetrix Presale Closes On $1.5M - October 15, 2023
- Bitcoin News: Recent Data Signals Rising Accumulation Among BTC Investors - October 15, 2023