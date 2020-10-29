A recent survey study reveals that more than half of U.S. investors (55%) have an interest in investing in bitcoin, a figure which is 19 percentage points higher than that of last year. This …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Report: 55% of US Investors Show Interest in Bitcoin Investment, Covid-19 Catalyst to Changing Preferences - October 28, 2020
- ‘David Hasselhoff Invented Bitcoin’ – 9 Celebrities Wish Bitcoin a Happy Birthday - October 28, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Medici Ventures Invests $8M In Bitt; Cambodia Rolls Out Blockchain Payments - October 28, 2020