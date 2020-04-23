Bitcoin (BTC) is flipping its 50-day moving average (MA) to support and eyeing $7,200 for a “potential breakout,” a new report has concluded. Published on April 22, Delphi Digital’s latest market …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance Spinoff Aims To Be Bitcoin-Powered Venmo Of Africa - April 23, 2020
- Report: Bitcoin ‘Potential Breakout’ at $7.2K but Watch VIX Volatility - April 23, 2020
- China’s Rainy Season Is Coming. This Time Bitcoin Miners Aren’t Investing - April 23, 2020