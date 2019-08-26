The protracted legal battle involving self-proclaimed Bitcoin (BTC) inventor Craig Wright and the estate of computer scientist David Kleiman could go in Keiman’s favor. According to a court …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VMWare CEO Gelsinger Condemns Bitcoin as Bad Design, Bad for Humanity - August 26, 2019
- Report: Craig Wright Must Forfeit 50% of Bitcoin in Court Case - August 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Weeks of Consolidation Are Coming to a Head - August 26, 2019