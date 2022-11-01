El Salvador became the first country in the world to declare Bitcoin legal tender. However, a public watchdog group in El Salvador, the Anti-Corruption Legal Advisory Center (ALAC), has condemned the …
Read Full Story
- Report: El Salvador Bank Refuses to Disclose Bitcoin-Related Data - November 1, 2022
- Core Scientific To Miss Debt Payments as Bitcoin Miners’ Woes Continue - November 1, 2022
- Dogecoin Led the Pack Among Cryptocurrencies in October With 17 Times Bitcoin’s Gains - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post