Fortress Investment Group has reportedly sent out an email offering to buy Mt. Gox creditors’ bitcoin claims for $900 per bitcoin. Fortress Investment Group is reportedly buying Mt. Gox …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust resumes private placement - July 8, 2019
- Report: Fortress Offers to Buy Mt. Gox Bitcoin Claims at $900 a Piece - July 8, 2019
- Investor Fortress Will Buy Mt Gox Creditor Claims for $900 Per Bitcoin - July 8, 2019