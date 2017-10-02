Report: Goldman Sachs Considering Bitcoin Services for Clients

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs is rumored to be putting together a new trading outfit dedicated to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to a new report. Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal reports that Goldman is in the “early …
