A new report from CoinShares has suggested that Bitcoin (BTC) might experience significant growth if a much-anticipated spot BTC ETF gains approval in the US. The report speculates that Bitcoin’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bhutan Built A Bitcoin Mine On The Site Of Its Failed ‘Education City’ - November 22, 2023
- Report says Bitcoin price will rocket to $141k in case of ETF approval as BTCETF token raises over $1.3M - November 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Tumbles As Analyst Warns Of 40% Post-Halving Slump, But This Bitcoin Derivative Is Set To Skyrocket On ETF Approvals - November 22, 2023