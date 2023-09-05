Investment migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners released a report on the number of crypto millionaires and billionaires, including those who exclusively held BTC.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Report suggests 6 billionaire crypto traders earned their fortunes from Bitcoin - September 5, 2023
- SEC Has ‘No Grounds’ to Reject Bitcoin ETF Conversion, Grayscale Says - September 5, 2023
- Buy Ether Instead of Bitcoin to Ride ETF Momentum, Crypto Research Firm Says - September 5, 2023