Research firm 10x suggests bitcoin holders use the options strategy to enhance portfolio yield by 17%. 10x Research suggests selling out-of-the-money (OTM) call and put options tied to bitcoin while …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin Flashing ‘2017 Vibes,’ Hints at Final Chance To Accumulate BTC Below $70,000 - May 20, 2024
- Research Firm Favors Bitcoin ‘Covered Strangle’ Strategy to Enhance Portfolio Yield by 17% - May 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Developers Reveal Major Trigger: Programmability Could Ignite Next Bull Run - May 20, 2024