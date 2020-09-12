In 2018, a security researcher discovered a major vulnerability in Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the Bitcoin blockchain, but after reporting the issue and having it patch …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Researcher kept a major Bitcoin bug secret for two years to prevent attacks - September 12, 2020
- Best investments for 2020: Here’s why I’d rather buy quality UK shares than invest money in Bitcoin - September 12, 2020
- Bullish pennant hints at Bitcoin price breakout to $11,300 - September 12, 2020