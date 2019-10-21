The bitcoin lightning network could be vulnerable to a simple and disruptive attack, according to a recent research paper. Written by Saar Tochner, Aviv Zohar, and Stefan Schmid, the paper describes a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ASIC mining behemoth Bitmain launches a 50 MW mining plant in Texas, United States - October 21, 2019
- Bitcoin.com acquires Japanese cryptocurrency startup O3 Labs - October 21, 2019
- Researchers Uncover Bitcoin ‘Attack’ That Could Slow or Stop Lightning Payments - October 21, 2019