Amid El Salvador preparing to officially enforce the country’s Bitcoin (BTC) law in early September, Salvadorans took to the streets to protest over the adoption of BTC as an official currency. El …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Retirees in El Salvador protest against Bitcoin adoption - August 31, 2021
- Bitcoin price dips to around $47,800 while Ethereum on the rise - August 31, 2021
- ‘Dogecoin Millionaire’ Reveals The Cryptocurrency He Predicts Will Outperform The Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP And Solana Price - August 31, 2021