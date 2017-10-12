SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) – For other news from Reuters Global Commodities Summit, click on http://www.reuters.com/summit/COMMODITIES17 Australian gas fields, clean energy in Singapore and bitcoin solutions for retail electricity all form part of the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- REUTERS SUMMIT-Bitcoin, gas & smart power: RCMA Group plans energy expansion - October 12, 2017
- Burst Bitcoin Bubble Wouldn’t Burn Tech Stocks - October 11, 2017
- Bitcoin-Ethereum Atomic Swap Code Now Open Source - October 11, 2017