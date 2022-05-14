‘Revival Plan’ Boosts ‘Essentially Zero’ Luna Price By 1,000% Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum And Crypto Crash
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-14
Luna, the collapsed cryptocurrency that was designed to support the terraUSD (UST) stablecoin, has rocketed higher over the last 24 hours despite falling to near zero this week—a dramatic collapse …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)