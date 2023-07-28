I’m a Bitcoin owner, and I’m sure they’ll now find a different way to come at me, but no one can say I didn’t put my money where my mouth is,” Kennedy Jr. explained.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- RFK Jr. Reveals His Bitcoin ‘Damascus Moment,’ Says BTC Is The ‘Currency Of Freedom’ - July 28, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: Bitcoin flat for now, but hedge fund bloke Mark Yusko says $300k by 2028 - July 28, 2023
- Worldcoin vs. Bitcoin: The Race to Onboard Billions to Crypto Markets – Is Worldcoin a threat to BTC? - July 28, 2023