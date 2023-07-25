Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to back the U.S. dollar with Bitcoin has been slammed by cryptocurrency experts, with one economist telling Newsweek the plan is a “near-impossible feat” that would …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- RFK Jr’s Bitcoin Proposal for U.S. Dollar Trashed by Crypto Experts - July 25, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin at $29K Continues to Trade Near One-Month Low - July 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Edges Lower; Compound Becomes Top Loser - July 25, 2023