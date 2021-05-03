Frustrated that savvy rich people will hide from the White House’s newly proposed tax hikes last week and sock it away into Bitcoin? Don’t worry. They can’t. And If you’re selling Bitcoin for dollars, …
Read Full Story
- Rich Investors Can’t Hide From Biden’s Capital Gains Hike In Bitcoin; None Of Us Can - May 3, 2021
- Bitcoin Daily: Turkey Adds Crypto Platforms To AML, Terrorism Rules; Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger Says Bitcoin ‘Is Disgusting’ - May 2, 2021
- Are CFOs flocking to Bitcoin? No way, says this high-level adviser - May 2, 2021