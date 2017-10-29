The list of Bitcoin sceptics keeps getting longer, even as the price scales new peaks. The latest to join the anti-Bitcoin chorus is Saudi prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. In the land of countless princes and billionaires, prince Alwaleed bin Talal is the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- These Explosive Growth Stocks Are Better Than Investing in Bitcoin - October 29, 2017
- Richest Saudi Prince Says Bitcoin Will Collapse Like Enron - October 29, 2017
- Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett Says Leading Cryptocurrency Bitcoin in ‘Bubble’ Territory - October 29, 2017