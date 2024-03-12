Sweden’s central bank governor seeks to keep Bitcoin trading away from the country’s financial system, warning about potential losses after the crypto currency has reached new all-time highs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jamie Dimon doesn’t care if Bitcoin hit a record high, he says it’s a currency used for sex trafficking, fraud and terrorism—but will defend people’s right to buy it - March 12, 2024
- Grayscale Files to Launch Smaller Bitcoin Fund Tied to GBTC - March 12, 2024
- Riksbank Governor Wants to Minimize Bitcoin in Financial Sector - March 12, 2024