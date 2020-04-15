Riot Blockchain Moves Part of Bitcoin Mining Operation to Upstate New York

Riot Blockchain, one of the few publicly traded bitcoin mining companies in the U.S., has executed a co-location mining services contract with a crypto data center Coinmint. Announced Tuesday, the …
