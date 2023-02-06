Riot Platforms Inc., one of the largest Bitcoin miners, said a significant portion of its operations are still off-line due to damage from severe winter storms in Texas. The company has a 750-megawatt …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Riot’s Bitcoin Mining Still Crimped by December Storm in Texas - February 6, 2023
- Bitcoin trader fears a bear market comeback: Watch the US dollar - February 6, 2023
- Bitcoin NFTs push transaction fees upward, and Ethereum moves closer to staked ETH withdrawals - February 6, 2023