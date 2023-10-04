Payment token Ripple (XRP) pulled ahead of the market today after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) copped another blow in its long-running litigation against XRP developer Ripple Labs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Central bank test lab develops global bitcoin mapping system - October 4, 2023
- Ripple steers ahead of bitcoin after SEC appeal rejected - October 4, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices: Check today’s rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB - October 4, 2023