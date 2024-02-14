Risk assets like bitcoin (BTC) are doing just fine, an analyst with Truflation said after the cryptocurrency suffered moderate losses Tuesday following the hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bypassing Financial Gatekeepers With Bitcoin - February 14, 2024
- Bitcoin Snaps 7-Day Winning Streak After Breaching $50,000 Plateau - February 14, 2024
- Risk Assets Like Bitcoin Are Defying Low Fed Rate Cut Expectations: Analyst - February 14, 2024