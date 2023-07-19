Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted Bitcoin. And on Tuesday, Kennedy, who recently was condemned by his very own family for claiming that COVID-19 was engineered to target certain ethnic groups, unveiled …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stills boosts Bitcoin, despite alleged conflict of interest, and wants to exempt the cryptocurrency from capital gains taxes - July 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000; 1inch Network, Uniswap Among Top Losers - July 19, 2023
- Bitcoin will SURGE to $120,000 by the end of 2024 according to Standard Chartered – but one expert says it’s a number ‘plucked out of the air’ - July 19, 2023