Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr., a candidate for the U.S. presidency, has publicly declared his support for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and revealed that he purchased 14 BTC in May of this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Robert Kennedy Jr Bought 14 Bitcoin Worth $400K For His Kids: ‘No One Can Say I Didn’t Put My Money Where My Mouth Is’ - July 27, 2023
- Robert Kennedy Jr. admits to buying 2 Bitcoin for each of his 7 children - July 26, 2023
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Bought 14 Bitcoin for His Kids - July 26, 2023