Robinhood, the Investing App for Millennials, to Add Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

A trading app popular with millennials, is making a big move into crypto. Starting in February, Robinhood will let customers buy bitcoin, Ripple, and 15 other cryptocurrencies using the same streamlined, no-commission approach it offers for stocks.
