Stock trading app Robinhood warned Wednesday it would soon end support for Bitcoin SV (BSV), with plans to delist the coin later this month. Robinhood users will no longer be able to buy, sell, or transfer Bitcoin SV after Jan.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV, Market Sell Remaining User Balances - January 11, 2023
- Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s $1B bet on a bitcoin miner on the Kazakh Steppe - January 11, 2023
- You Can Buy Bitcoin at a Discount, but There’s a Catch - January 11, 2023