Robinhood is testing “crypto wallets” with select clients next month to allow investors to send, receive and move cryptocurrencies in and out of the Robinhood app. In recent months, some users have …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin successfully tests key support level near $40,000 but crypto positioning remains risk-off - September 22, 2021
- Robinhood to launch cryptocurrency wallets as bitcoin becomes a bigger part of business - September 22, 2021
- Solana-based data network Pyth says a bug caused bitcoin’s price to crash 90% to $5,402 on its feed to DeFi developers - September 22, 2021