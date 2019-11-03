Lee publicly announced the gift he had given to Paul on Nov. 2, noting that the coin has been loaded into a gold-plated Bitcoin wallet produced by his company Ballet Crypto. He added that extra care …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ron Paul now owns a gold plated Bitcoin wallet - November 3, 2019
- U.K. updates crypto taxation guidance, stressing that crypto like bitcoin are neither currency nor securities - November 3, 2019
- Inside the Icelandic Facility Where Bitcoin Is Mined - November 3, 2019