The attackers behind the $625 million hack on the Ronin bridge have moved their funds to the Bitcoin network. BliteZero, an investigator, tracked the journey of stolen funds deposited to ChipMixer, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Breaking Down Bitcoin: What Traders Should Watch As BTC Tracks With Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) - August 21, 2022
- Ronin bridge attackers who fled with $625 million move funds to Bitcoin - August 21, 2022
- How the Bitcoin boom led to ‘a giant fleecing of ordinary people’ - August 21, 2022