Bitcoin (BTC) was higher by 3% on Monday, reaching above $27,000 for the first time in over two weeks, giving a minor boost to the mining stocks. Hut 8 Mining (HUT) was one of the largest gainers, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s next bull run: Three big trends to watch - September 18, 2023
- Roughed-Up Bitcoin Miner Stocks Attempt Rally as BTC Retakes $27K - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin climbs above $27,000 for the first time since August - September 18, 2023