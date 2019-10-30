Russian Aluminum Plant Pivots to Bitcoin Mining Following US Sanctions

A Russian aluminum plant is pivoting to bitcoin mining after U.S. sanctions forced the plant to shut down in 2018. Russian aluminum giant Rusal is leasing its Nadvoitsy Aluminum Plant, located in the …
