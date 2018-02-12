Russian scientists working at a secret Russian nuclear warhead plant have been placed under arrest for purported crypto mining. According to a report in the BBC, security officials in Russia made the arrests on Friday (Feb. 9) after the scientists tried to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Russian Scientists Get Busted Trying To Use Supercomputer For Bitcoin Mining - February 12, 2018
- Bitfury-Backed Bitcoin Miner Hub 8 Prepares to Go Public - February 12, 2018
- Bitcoin Risks Crashing to $900 If Dot-Com Mania Is Any Guide - February 12, 2018