Bitriver, the largest data center in the former Soviet Union, was opened just a year ago, but has already won clients from all over the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. Most of them mine …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Largest Bitcoin Mine Turns Water Into Cash - November 24, 2019
- From Bitcoin To No Coin, Crypto World Under Pressure As Governments React - November 23, 2019
- Op Ed: Want to Learn How to Contribute to Bitcoin? Try a ‘Good First Issue’ - November 23, 2019