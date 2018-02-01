Greed turned to fear in the cryptocurrency markets this week, following what was believed to be the largest theft of cryptocoins ever. Last Friday, thieves hacked into Coincheck, a cryptocurrency exchange in Japan, and walked away with over $530 million …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Watch: Bitcoin Prices Fall Amid Reports Of India Crypto Regulation - February 1, 2018
- ‘Safer’ Ways to Own Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies - February 1, 2018
- Bitcoin price latest: Cryptocurrency values plunge amid Facebook ban, new regulation and heists - February 1, 2018