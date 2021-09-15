Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government’s introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Salvadorans march against bitcoin and ‘dictatorship’ - September 15, 2021
- From ATMs to drug stores, you can now buy bitcoin almost anywhere - September 15, 2021
- Dalio warns regulators will ‘kill’ bitcoin if it becomes too successful - September 15, 2021