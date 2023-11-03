“CoinDesk Daily” host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the hottest topics in the crypto industry today, including a new price prediction that bitcoin (BTC) could rise to $56,000 by Dec. 31, in line with its record of maintaining bullish momentum in final months of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Santa Rally’ Could Spark Bitcoin to $56K by Year-End; PayPal Faces SEC Scrutiny - November 2, 2023
- Block’s Bitcoin revenue grew nearly 40% while value of its Bitcoin holdings rose - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Soar 10% as BTC Hovers Near 17-Month High at $35K - November 2, 2023