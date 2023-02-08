An ancient BTC address that has not transacted in over a decade came back to life on Wednesday—and the profits are something to behold. Since October 1 2012, address 1MMXRA held 412.12 BTC accumulated …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin NFTs Explode in Popularity as BitMEX Research Shows 13,000 Ordinals - February 8, 2023
- Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Moves $9.6 Million in BTC After 11 Years - February 8, 2023
- Crypto Markets Analysis: Ether Pulls Even With Bitcoin in Year-to-Date Performance - February 8, 2023