A Bitcoin wallet containing 1,005 BTC mined in 2010 has reawakened, with an anonymous user moving the long dormant coins to new addresses in a number of different transactions. Sp
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Satoshi-era Bitcoin awakens – 1005 BTC mined in 2010 on the move - August 16, 2023
- Bitcoin Magazine Donates Third ‘Historic Cover’ to Ordinals Institute - August 16, 2023
- The SEC Needs To ‘Take The Win’ And Approve BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF - August 16, 2023