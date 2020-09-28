Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitwise Bitcoin Fund Doubles to $9M as Investor Fears Grow Over Runaway Inflation - September 28, 2020
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘88% of all Bitcoin has been mined’ - September 28, 2020
- Bitcoin Balances on Exchanges at 2-Year Low and That May Be a Bullish Sign - September 28, 2020