Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin whale moves $1B worth of Bitcoin for just $700 in fees’ - September 7, 2019
- Energy Companies Are Missing Out on Bitcoin Mining - September 6, 2019
- Bitcoin Fails to Break $11,000 Again, Drops $400 in One Hour - September 6, 2019